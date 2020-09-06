LOWELL
Margaret A. Foley, 72, a lifelong Lowell resident, passed way peacefully after a brief illness on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Robert P. Foley to whom she had been married to for over 45 years.
Margaret was born on February 3, 1948, in Lowell and was raised and educated in the Lowell area. She was a daughter of the late Sidney J. McMahon, Sr. and the late Mary C. (Cuddy) McMahon.
She worked in the real estate field for many years. She owned her own real estate agency, April Real Estate in Dracut for some time before her retirement. In her retirement she enjoyed going out to eat and spending time with her family. She always cherished trips to Mohegan Sun with her husband, Robert, but most important to her was time spent with her grandchildren.
Besides her husband, Robert, she is survived by her 3 children, Lori Mahoney and her husband, Shawn, of Blufton, South Carolina, Kerri Valorose and her husband, Christopher, of Plaistow, NH, and her son, Ron Foley and his wife, Leah, of Tewksbury and her brother, Brian McMahon and his wife, Gloria, of Hampstead, NH. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Joshua Mahoney, Alyssa and her husband Jeremy Gath, Shannon Mahoney, Jonathan Savina, Amanda Savina, Mollie Valorose, Samantha Valorose, Lauren Savina, Lindsay Savina, Hannah & Sadie. She also leaves behind a dear friend, Joanne Morrow of Dracut
She was the sister of the late Janice Malloy, Patricia Slimp and Sidney McMahon Jr..
HER FUNERAL AND BURIAL AT ST. PATRICK CEMETERY HAS TAKEN PLACE PRIVATELY.
