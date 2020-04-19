|
|
OF Lowell, MA
LOWELL
Mrs. Margaret "Peggy" Ann (Butler) Gervais a 69 year resident of Lowell died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at D'Youville Senior Community.
She was married to the late Mr. Frank J. Gervais, Sr. who died in 1981.
Born in New York City, NY on January 20, 1927, the daughter of the late Michael and Katherine (Lannon) Butler. She was a graduate of Lowell High School with the class of 1945.
She was employed with Southwell Labs in Chelmsford and Dupont Medical Labs in Billerica until her retirement in March of 1992.
Margaret was an active communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford where she was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Hospitality Group.
She received a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition on September 13, 2001 for her outstanding dedication to the Retired Senior Volunteer Program.
Margaret enjoyed summers at York Beach in Maine, but was most happy spending quality time with her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Predeceased by her sisters and brothers-in-law Mary and "Mac" McMullen of Nashua, NH and Katherine and Fred Haley of Lowell, MA
She is survived by a son Frank J. Gervais, Jr. of Lowell, two grandchildren, Danielle Plourde and her husband, Robert of Dracut, and Joanne Gervais and fiancé DJ Weingarten of Londonderry, NH, a great-granddaughter, Kaylee Plourde of Dracut, MA, a special niece Mary George of Andover, MA., as well as several, nieces, nephews, cousins and close family friends.
Gervais
Gervais, Margaret "Peggy" A. (Butler) Gervais of Lowell died April 16, 2020. No Visiting Hours. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated when the pandemic restrictions are lifted at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to the St. John the Evangelist Church Building Fund, 115 Middlesex St. N. Chelmsford, MA 01863. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Margaret Ann (Butler) Gervais
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 19, 2020