Margaret Ann "Peggy" Hajjar
of Groton, MA
GROTON - Margaret Ann "Peggy" Hajjar, of Groton, MA passed away peacefully on December 20th after a lengthy illness. Peggy was born in Lowell on October 5, 1953. She attended the Immaculate Conception, Keith Hall and Lowell General School of Nursing. Peggy worked as a nurse in hospitals and the homeless shelter, until finding her place as a pediatric nurse with the Lowell Visiting Nurses Association.
Her most important role was being a mother, and then grandmother and she loved her family fiercely.
Peggy leaves behind three children and their spouses, Nicole and Robert Flynn of Groton, MA, Paul and Sarah Hajjar of Westford, MA, and Janet and Tim Gearin of Milford, NH. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren Regan, Abby, and Robert Flynn, Gracie and PJ Hajjar, and Finnegan Gearin. Her grandchildren were the greatest gifts in her life, and spending time with them filled her days with joy.
In addition to her children and grandchildren, Peggy spent much of her time with her best friend and twin sister Patricia Bergeron of Nashua, NH. Pat's children Bob, Michael and Jennifer were near and dear to Peggy as well.
Respecting her wishes, the family held a private service and ceremony. They are grateful for the care she received in her final months from Merrimack Valley Hospice Association. For condolences please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 5, 2020