Margaret Ann (Sullivan) Perrot
1941 - 2020
January 14, 1941-October 21, 2020

Allenstown, NH

Margaret (Peg) Perrot of Allenstown NH, passed away on October 21 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Peg was born in Lowell to the late Ruth T. (Ward) and Leo F. Sullivan.

She grew up in Lowell, graduated from Lowell High in 1959, attended New England College of Art, and spent most of her life in the greater Lowell area. Peg was the beloved wife of her husband of 30 years, Brian Perrot. She was the devoted sister and closest friend of Noreen (Sullivan) Courtney, her only sibling. She had a large extended family of many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and spent many hours with them while growing up. They loved her for her humor, razor sharp wit, funny stories, and generosity to both family and friends. Any gathering with Peg present was sure to be full of fun and laughter.

She was an artist and a lover of the arts. After attending art school, she worked in various positions until she joined New England Business Services, where she eventually became head of the art department. She retired from there several years ago and then she and Brian moved to Allenstown NH. They also loved to spend time at their summer cottage on a lake in rural NH. She painted and gardened in her spare time. Family was always very important and she gave freely of her time to both hers and Brian's family.

Animals, especially her many "kitties" were her lifelong love and she adopted many cats that needed a home. She supported several organizations devoted to helping all kinds of animals.

She also gave generously of her time to political campaigns for candidates that she supported.

Peg is survived by her husband Brian Perrot, her sister, Noreen Courtney, and her nieces, Bridget Courtney, Maggie (Courtney) McAuley, Michael Courtney, as well as several grand nieces, nephews and many cousins.

She was predeceased by her first husband Joe Sambataro of Lowell.

Peg was loved and will truly be missed by all.

Arrangements

There will be no immediate services. A memorial will be held in the Spring. However, if one wants to express their condolences to the family, a donation to the SPCA in her name would be most appreciated.



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 26, 2020
Peggy, our neighbor at the pond. You will be so missed by all of us! Time to rest, time to be out of pain. Memories of your wonderful humor and wit will make me smile each time I see your beloved camp.
Pamela Enticknap
