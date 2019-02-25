Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Anne Simpson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Anne Simpson Obituary
Margaret Anne Simpson
of Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY - Margaret Anne (Woods) Simpson, 88, of Centerville MA, wife to Albert Simpson for 66 years, passed away peacefully on February 22nd, 2019 surrounded by family.

Margaret was born on October 12th, 1930 in Wakefield, MA.

Margaret attended dancing schools in her youth and enjoyed music and dance throughout her life. She was a Red Sox fan, enjoyed watching Figure skating, musicals and classic movies. She also traveled with Al on many cruises where they met many lifelong friends.

Margaret, Peggy as most friends called her, first met her husband Albert Simpson in the first grade and married him in a small ceremony in Camp Polk Louisiana on June 7th 1952 while Al was serving in the US Army.

Together, they raised their four boys in Tewksbury MA. Margaret was very proud of her sons accomplishments throughout the years attending school functions, Little League games, graduations, weddings and baby showers.

At retirement, they moved into the first home in Centerville MA and then made plans to build their dream house. They enjoyed their retirement years on the Cape beaches, golfing, dancing and she was active in a senior bowling league. Peggy and Al made many friends over the 20+ years while they lived on the Cape.

The daughter of the late Joseph and Emeline Woods, she was predeceased by her two sisters; Virginia Lockhart & Ruth Hildebrand and her brother Charles Woods. She is survived by her husband Albert and four sons; William Simpson, Robert Simpson and his wife Diane, Ronald Simpson and his wife Doreen, David Simpson and his wife Lisa. She had 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

SIMPSON- Margaret A. (Woods). Calling hours are Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 4-8 pm, at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Her funeral procession will begin on Thursday, Feb. 28, at 10:30 am, at the funeral home, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:30 am, at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Interment will be Friday, March 1, at the Mosswood Cemetery, 280 Putnam Ave., Cotuit, MA at a time to be determined. www.farmeranddee.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now