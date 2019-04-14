|
|
of Lowell; 96 LOWELL Margaret B. Glynn, age 96, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at D'Youville Senior Living Center in Lowell. She was the beloved wife of the late William Glynn.
Born in Lowell on November 22, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Margaret (Whalen) Knight. Following her education, Margaret worked at Preston Fuel for many years before starting her career at the VA in Bedford, where she worked until she was 75 years old.
Margaret was always a very active woman, whether it be planting flowers in the yard or fixing something around the house, she loved to be busy. In her free-time she enjoyed reading or watching programs about UFO's.
She is survived by her brother-in-law Donald Dawkins of AL; as well as many other nieces, nephews, and loved ones.
Margaret was the mother of the late, Doris Glynn, as well as the sister of the late, Doris Welch, Alice Dawkins, William Knight, and Edward Knight. She was also the sister-in-law to Stella Knight with whom she lived with and she was like a second mother to Stella's daughter Katherine S. Charette. Glynn Friends and family are invited to call on Wednesday, April 17th from 8:45 to 9:15AM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael's Church, 12 6th St., Lowell, at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Margaret's honor to: The Melanoma Research Alliance, 1101 New York Avenue, NW, Suite 620, Washington, DC, 20005. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 14, 2019