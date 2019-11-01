|
lifelong resident of Lowell; 101
LOWELL
Margaret D. (Onanian) Lysz, age 101, passed away after a period of declining health on October 28th at High Pointe Hospice House surrounded by her loved ones.
Margaret was a lifelong resident of Lowell, born on January 8, 1918 to the late Krikor & Rose (Charlagian) Onanian. She was the beloved wife of the late John L. Lysz with whom she shared 60 years of marriage until his death on December 3, 2009.
Margaret was educated in the Lowell Public Schools and graduated from Lowell High School and Lowell Hair Academy. She worked as a hairdresser at Bon Marche Hair Salon in Lowell before becoming a co-owner of her own hair salon, Mademoiselle's, where she worked until she started her family.
Margaret had a great love and devotion for her entire family and often took on the role of caregiver. She handled her own health challenges with great dignity, resilience and grace and was often referred to as "Wonder Woman" by her family.
Margaret enjoyed taking family trips and traveling with her husband, John, and friends. Moments spent with family and friends at various celebrations and get-togethers brought her much joy. Margaret enjoyed music, singing and dancing with her husband, John. She was an excellent cook. Her family and friends particularly enjoyed the Armenian delicacies she prepared for them. Margaret also had a special love for animals and enjoyed the love and companionship of her special pets over the years.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Nancy A. Lysz of Lowell with whom she resided, and her daughter, Patricia G. Lysz and her husband, Joseph Corcoran of Methuen; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late George Onanian, Mrs. Mary Garabedian, Edward Thomas Onanian, Arthur Onanian, Peter J. Onanian, John Onanian and Gladys Onanian.
Memorial donations may be made to Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church in Chelmsford, the Linwood Animal Hospital - Good Samaritan Fund, Home Health VNA or a .
The family would like to thank Dr. Zaheer Ahmed and his staff as well as all the medical personnel and caregivers who provided her with great care and compassion over the past few years.
Lysz
ON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3, YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS FROM 2 P.M. UNTIL 5 P.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, 978-458-6816. ON MONDAY MORNING HER FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT THE FUNERAL HOME AT 9 A.M. HER FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE OFFERED AT 10 A.M. AT SAINTS VARTANANTZ ARMENIAN CHURCH, 180 OLD WESTFORD ROAD, CHELMSFORD, MA. BURIAL WILL FOLLOW AT ST. MARY CEMETERY IN TEWKSBURY. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
