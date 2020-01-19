Lowell Sun Obituaries
Margaret Dunn


1932 - 2020
Margaret Dunn Obituary
Chelmsford

Margaret Dunn, 87, of Chelmsford, passed away on January 13, 2020 after a brief illness. Known to her family and friends as Peggy, she was born on March 18, 1932 in Milford, to the late Margaret and Edward O'Grady. Peggy was a graduate of Marlboro High School, and after graduation, she met and she married her late husband, Douglas Dunn of Natick. Peggy had a very successful administrative career with Digital Electronic Computers. After her retirement, Peggy eagerly went on to serve the community of Chelmsford, non-stop, by her active membership on numerous committees and participating in various civic projects. Her favorite was the creation of Winter Fest. Peg also served as library trustee, and town representative for many years. Burial will be private and donations in Peggy's memory can be made to the Chelmsford Public Library Gift Book Fund. Arrangements in the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME. Visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
