Margaret E. (Lowe) Donnelly, 99, a lifelong Lowell resident, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Lowell General Hospital. She was the widow of the late Fred W. Donnelly who died in 2006.
She was born in Lowell on September 24, 1921 and was a daughter of the late Jarvis J. Lowe and the late Emma E. (Wossner) Lowe-Hedlund.
She made her lifelong home in Lowell, residing on Saratoga Street for more than forty years. She was a member of the former St. Peter's Parish and the former Sacred Heart Parish. More recently, she attended masses at the Shrine of St. Joseph in downtown Lowell.
Her lifelong devotion was to her family. She loved family gatherings and especially loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her great great grandchildren. She had always enjoyed dancing, singing and playing the piano as well.
Her survivors include her daughter, Janice (Donnelly) Newcomb of Hooksett, NH; four grandchildren, Patricia Chamberlin and her husband, John of Ashland, NH, Christine Mason and her husband, Greg of Ashland, NH, Thomas Newcomb and his wife, Tina, of Thornton, NH, and Shawn Newcomb and his wife, Shawna, of Lisbon, NH. She is also survived by her 12 great grandchildren, her 9 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Margaret was also the mother of the late Frederick W. Donnelly, mother in law of the late Lorraine (Letourneau) Donnelly; and sister of the late James Lowe, the late John Lowe, the late Frances E. Duffy, the late Marie R. Lowe, the late George Lowe, and the late Albert C. Hedlund.
Her calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. at the McDonough Funeral Home, 14 Highland Street, Lowell, MA. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, her funeral mass and burial will be held privately.
