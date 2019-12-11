|
1926-2019
Margaret "Peggy" E. (Roberts) Elwood loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on December 10th at the age of 93 at her home at Rivercourt Residences in Groton, MA.
Predeceased by beloved husband Charles H. Elwood, Peg is survived by a son Charles G., and his wife Laura of Enfield, CT and their children, Danielle, Christian, and Graham; a son Jason A., and his wife Linda of Dunstable, MA and their three sons Dustin, Drew and Neil; Daughter Donna C. Orlando of Florida, and her three sons, Darryl, Dexter and Brandon. Peggy is also survived by six great- grandchildren. Peg is predeceased by a son Charles H. Elwood III. Peggy was the sister of the late Thelma, Ortelle, Jane and Spencer Roberts.
Peggy was born in Lowell, MA, Daughter of the late Edgar and Marion Roberts. She graduated from Lowell High, Class of 1944 and was on the National Honor Society for all four years. Peggy attended secretarial school and was the executive assistant to the president of the Robert Frost Company. In 1954, Peg and Charlie, along with partner George Moore, purchased The Groton Country Club which they owned and operated for 27 years. They sold the club to Wang Labs in 1981, and continued to assist there for several years. Peg and Charlie enjoyed a long fun filled retirement, enjoying travel, golf, boating and spending quality time with children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They had a wonderful 73 years of marriage. Peg's positive way and loving nature will be greatly missed.
Margaret E. "Peggy", a longtime Groton resident. December 10th, 2019. Calling hours will be held in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St. (Rte. 113) PEPPERELL, MA on Friday, December 13 from 4 to 7 PM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. A Funeral Service in Thanksgiving & Celebration of Peggy's life will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 10 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Central Cemetery, Dunstable. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 11, 2019