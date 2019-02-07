Margaret E. Kijanka

of Chelmsford; 77



CHELMSFORD - Margaret E. (Hartley) Kijanka, 77, of Chelmsford, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Genesis Westford House after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Mitchell (Mike) A. Kijanka with whom she celebrated their Fifty Fifth Wedding Anniversary last June.



A daughter of the late Joseph E. Hartley and the late Ellen M. (Murphy) Hartley, she was born November 5, 1941, in Lowell, and received her education in the local schools.



For most of her lifetime, she made her home in the Highlands of Lowell where she raised her family. Since 1991 she made her home in Chelmsford and was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, where she was a Eucharistic minister, and a member of the Holy Rosary Sodality.



Margaret worked as a lending Administrator for Fleet Bank for seven years prior to her retirement.



Family was her top priority and she loved getting together for dinners or celebrations and cherished spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed bowling and sewing.



In addition to her loving husband, Mike, she is survived by her daughters, Joanne O'Loughlin and her husband, Michael, of Nashua, Barbara E. McLaughlin and her husband, John, of Waltham, Patricia E. Hill and her husband, Gregory, of Chelmsford, and Brenda E. Plunkett and her husband, John, of Chelmsford; her grandchildren, Samantha O'Loughlin, Kathleen, John Joseph Jr and Matthew McLaughlin, Erin, Megan, and James Hill, Joshua, Kayleigh, Miles, and Lorelei Plunkett; as well as many nieces and nephews.



She is predeceased by her seven siblings: Alice Degnan, Ann DiBiase, Robert Hartley, Joseph Hartley, Mary Kittredge, Eleanor Beaudoin and Martha Hartley.



Her family would like to thank the staff at the Westford House for the exceptional care they provided.



KIJANKA - YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS FROM 2 UNTIL 6 P.M. ON SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 10th. ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 11th, YOU ARE WELCOME TO JOIN HER FUNERAL AT 10 A.M. FROM THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT ST. MARY CHURCH, 25 NORTH ROAD, CHELMSFORD AT 11 A.M.



BURIAL WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY.



BURIAL WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY.