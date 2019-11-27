Lowell Sun Obituaries
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
(978) 419-4954
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Parish of Saint Rita
158 Mammoth Road
Lowell, MA
Margaret E. "Peggy" Masse


1936 - 2019
Margaret E. "Peggy" Masse Obituary
Loving wife, mother, grandmother

and great grandmother

DRACUT

Margaret "Peggy" E. Masse, age 83, a longtime resident of Dracut, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019. She was the loving wife of Raymond A. Masse with whom she had been married for 61 years. Born in Lowell on September 3, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Mary (Lynch) Normandin. She was educated in the Lowell school system and was a graduate of Lowell High School.

Peggy worked at the Coq d'or and Towne House Restaurant for many years, Wang Laboratories and House of Hope.

She was a devout Catholic having been an active parishioner of St. Rita's as a Eucharistic Minister and founder of the bereavement mercy meals. She was also a member of their St. Vincent de Paul Society and Women's Club. She was also a member of the Franciscan Order of Nashua. She was a member of the Dracut and Lowell Senior Center.

Peggy enjoyed family gatherings and most of all spending time with her grandchildren, trips to Foxwoods and was an avid bingo player.

Surviving her, in addition to her husband Ray, are three sons and daughters-in-law Richard M. Masse and his wife Priscille of Dracut, Michael P. Masse and his wife Joanne of Dracut, and Paul F. Masse and his wife Mary of Dracut; eight grandchildren, Derek Masse, Brian Masse, Nichole Masse, Katie Thibault, Shaylyn Maran, Mariah Masse, Tyler Masse and Ryan Masse; ten great-grandchildren; and many dear friends including Dave and Jessie Price of Lowell. She was also the sister of the late Patricia Tellier.

MASSE

Mrs. Margaret "Peggy" Masse. Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Drive, Tyngsborough on Friday from 3 to 7 pm. Funeral on Saturday with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 12 noon in the Parish of Saint Rita, 158 Mammoth Road, Lowell. Committal services will be private in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Rita Conference, P.O. Box 941, Lowell, MA 01853. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 27, 2019
