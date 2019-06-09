|
Margaret Elizabeth (Clark) Sullivan, 93, passed away peacefully at D'Youville Senior Care on Friday, June 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late William R. Sullivan, Sr.
She was born in Lowell on September 7, 1925 the daughter of the late Thomas E. and Anna M. Clark.
Margaret was a proud graduate of The Academy of Notre Dame Class of 1943. She began a long and distinguished career with Union National Bank of Lowell in 1953, working nights in the bookkeeping department as she and her beloved husband raised their six children. She retired in 1993 as Vice President of Operations.
A woman of extraordinary faith, Margaret was a daily communicant of St. Michael Church, a longtime member and Treasurer of the Church's Senior Choir, a Eucharistic Minister, a teacher of Christian Doctrine and was engaged in many other Church ministries.
She was also a volunteer at the former Julie Outreach of Lowell and was a beloved reading teacher assistant to Mrs. Porcello's 2nd grade class at the Brookside Elementary School in Dracut.
Margaret had a sharp mind and a very competitive spirit which paid dividends to those fortunate to be on her team on family game nights! She always had music playing in the house and had a keen sense of humor. She loved to laugh. She was kind and generous and enjoyed extraordinary relationships with friends and family throughout her life.
Surviving her are 4 sons: William Russell Sullivan, Jr. and his wife Linda of Lowell, Gary Stephen Sullivan and his partner Tin Ly of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Michael Kevin Sullivan and his wife Maryann of West Melbourne, FL, Jeffrey Clark Sullivan and his wife Laurie Ann of Londonderry, NH, a daughter Jacqueline Anne Normand and her husband Victor of Harvard; eight grandchildren: Kimberly Russell of Dracut, Scott Sullivan of Reading, Michael Sullivan of Sarasota, FL., Stephen Sullivan of West Melbourne, FL, Emily Normand of Cambridge, Madeline Normand of Westborough, Christian and Tatyana Sullivan both of Londonderry, NH; seven great-grandchildren: Daniel, Megan, Kelsey and Patrick Russell of Dracut, Paige and Sean Sullivan of Reading and Parker Sullivan of Sarasota, FL; a brother: Francis L. Clark and his wife Terry of Lowell; and she was a loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews.
Margaret was also the mother of the late David Clark Sullivan, Mark Andrew Sullivan and Mary Gail Sullivan and a sister of the late Thomas and Paul Clark.
The family wishes to acknowledge the excellent care and compassion of the C-Wing Memory Care staff at D'Youville Senior Care, Lowell.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Margaret's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Tuesday from 3:00 until 8:00 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 10 AM at St. Michael Church. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Michael School, 21 Sixth Street, Lowell, MA 01850, or the D'Youville Senior Care Alzheimer's/Dementia unit at, 981 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA 01854. directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
