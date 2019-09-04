|
|
of Lowell formerly of N. Chelmsford
Lowell
Margaret F. (Knox) Gobin, 95, of Lowell, MA formerly of N. Chelmsford died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Wingate of Belvidere Nursing Home in Lowell.
She was married to the late Raymond A. Gobin, who died on January 3, 2003.
Born in Chelmsford, she was the daughter of the late John D. and Helen T. Knox. She graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1943.
Margaret was a devoted homemaker to her family. She helped raise her great granddaughter, Sarah who she adored and loved.
She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford, MA.
Margaret was an Auxiliary member of the A.W. Vinal American Legion Post 313 in N. Chelmsford.
She is survived by a son, David and his wife, Stephanie Gobin of Manchester, MD; a daughter, Elizabeth "Betty" R. and her husband, George Bruno Jr.; four grandchildren, Michelle A. Bergeron, Scott J. and his wife, Janice Vaughan, Stephen and his wife, Amanda Gobin and Craig Gobin; four great grandchildren, Sarah E. Bergeron, Russell Vaughan, Brennah Vaughan and Dallas Vaughan and her former grandson-in-law, Roger Bergeron as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the Late John D. Knox Jr. of N. Chelmsford, and the late Helen E. Homen of Lowell.
Margaret F. (Knox) Gobin of Lowell, MA formerly of N. Chelmsford died Aug. 31, 2019. Visiting hours Thurs. 4 to 7 P.M. Funeral Fri. at 10am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD, with a Liturgy of the Word Service at 11am at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford. Burial in the Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 4, 2019