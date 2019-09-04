Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
N. Chelmsford, MA
Margaret F. (Knox) Gobin

of Lowell formerly of N. Chelmsford

Lowell

Margaret F. (Knox) Gobin, 95, of Lowell, MA formerly of N. Chelmsford died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Wingate of Belvidere Nursing Home in Lowell.

She was married to the late Raymond A. Gobin, who died on January 3, 2003.

Born in Chelmsford, she was the daughter of the late John D. and Helen T. Knox. She graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1943.

Margaret was a devoted homemaker to her family. She helped raise her great granddaughter, Sarah who she adored and loved.

She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford, MA.

Margaret was an Auxiliary member of the A.W. Vinal American Legion Post 313 in N. Chelmsford.

She is survived by a son, David and his wife, Stephanie Gobin of Manchester, MD; a daughter, Elizabeth "Betty" R. and her husband, George Bruno Jr.; four grandchildren, Michelle A. Bergeron, Scott J. and his wife, Janice Vaughan, Stephen and his wife, Amanda Gobin and Craig Gobin; four great grandchildren, Sarah E. Bergeron, Russell Vaughan, Brennah Vaughan and Dallas Vaughan and her former grandson-in-law, Roger Bergeron as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the Late John D. Knox Jr. of N. Chelmsford, and the late Helen E. Homen of Lowell.

GOBIN

Margaret F. (Knox) Gobin of Lowell, MA formerly of N. Chelmsford died Aug. 31, 2019. Visiting hours Thurs. 4 to 7 P.M. Funeral Fri. at 10am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD, with a Liturgy of the Word Service at 11am at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford. Burial in the Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 4, 2019
