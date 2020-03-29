|
Loving Mother, Grandmother
And Great Grandmother
Billerica – Margaret F. Ruane, Age 94, died Friday at the Benchmark Senior Living at Billerica Crossing.
She was born in Lawrence, March 11, 1926, a daughter of the late Lorie and Mary (Porter) Bourque and lived in Billerica for most of her life.
Margaret was a graduate of Howe High School in Billerica and was a communicant of St. Andrew Church and enjoyed the Billerica Senior Center. She played the violin for an Orchestra in Lowell and was also a classical piano player and loved to sing.
She worked as an executive assistant over 20 years at Raytheon.
She is survived by her sons, Dennis Ruane of Billerica and Kevin Ruane of Bridgton, ME; her daughter, Donna Daneault of Harrison, ME; her sister, Ruth Coughlin of Chelmsford and is also survived by seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren
A private graveside service will be held at the Edson Cemetery in Lowell.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 29, 2020