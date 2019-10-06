|
Margaret Faith Tompkins
Margaret Faith (Wilson) Tompkins, age 87, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts and West Lebanon, New Hampshire died peacefully on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at the Judith Brogan Memory Care Unit at Cedar Hill Continuing Care in Windsor, Vermont.
Born in Lowell, MA in February of 1932 to wholesale florist Charles Wilson and Mary (Bakewell) Wilson. She lived in her beloved Tewksbury for 86 years. She married Vaughn A. Tompkins Jr. at her home on January 27, 1951. She attended Tewksbury schools and worked at Harvard University, Wang Laboratories, and for more than 25 years in the Tewksbury Assessor's office.
Margaret was a loving wife, mother and grandmother first and foremost. She loved her family and friends, helping others, writing letters, and ice cream. Friends, even those she just met, were always welcomed into her home with open arms and her beautiful smile. She offered tea, company, and a sympathetic ear at her kitchen table.
Beloved "Gram" leaves behind her husband of 68 years Vaughn (Red); her daughter Margaret (Peg) DiBella and husband Al of West Windsor, VT, son Robert (Bob) Tompkins and wife Judith (Deveau) of Pittsford, VT, grandchildren Kenneth Tompkins (Lowansa Sprague) and great-grandson Vaughn, Collin Tompkins (Sarah Donnelly) and great-grandson Charles, Sarah DiBella Gurr (Michael), and Katherine DiBella Blackman (Colton); and brother Charles Wilson of Ogunquit, ME. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers Lawrence (Larry) and Robert (Bob).
A private family "Celebration of Life" will be held in Tewksbury. Special thanks to the staff at Cedar Hill for all the kindness shown and care given to "Miss Margaret". In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Bayada Hospice.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 6, 2019