Margaret "Peg" (Shaughnessey) Fudge, 82, a resident of Nashua, NH and Delray Beach, FL and a former longtime resident of Chelmsford, MA, died peacefully at home on January 25, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late John S. "Jack" Fudge, Jr. of 62 years.



Born in Woburn, MA on December 15, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Anna (Cooke)Shaughnessey of Billerica, MA.



She attended St. Charles High School, Woburn, MA. Peg was employed by Unisys in Charlestown as a Implementation and Quality Project Manager. She then continued her career through retirement for the Division of Medical Assistance for the State of Massachusetts as a Systems Financial Manager. She was known to her work colleagues as the "Goodwill Ambassador" always sharing her knowledge and humor to the workplace. After retirement she started spending winters in Delray Beach, FL, which was her happy place enjoying days of sunshine, laughter, and good friendships. Her love for people was her greatest gift and she was truly interested in listening and learning about people that she met along the way. She was always there to listen, encourage and help anyone that was blessed to know her. She was a cheerleader to all, but most of all to her five children she raised in Chelmsford with her husband Jack. She was active in PTO fundraisers and many charities throughout the years and was an active member in her community. She enjoyed her summers in Ogunquit Maine, lobster rolls at Barnacle Billy's, enjoying beach days with her family, trolley rides with her grandchildren to Perkins Cove and her notorious visits to Perkins Cove Candies Shop with the grandchildren, making sure they all had a full bag when they left. Her ability to make people laugh and realize that "Life is Short, so Enjoy" was always the way she lived her life. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends who were blessed to have known her and be part of her life. She is survived by her 5 children, Susan F. Smith and her husband Brian Smith of Duxbury, MA, Jacqueline F. Rich and her husband James Rich, Jr. of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, Thomas S. Fudge and his wife Dominique Fudge of Valley Glen, CA, Scott P. Fudge and his husband, Paul Carragher, of Greenland, NH, and Sarah C. Royce, and her husband Charles Royce of Cary, NC; 9 grandchildren, Jacqueline Smith, Colin Smith, Paige Smith, and Lily Smith, Sarah Rich, Jennifer Apjohn and James Rich, Maggie Royce and Gavin Royce; 3 great-grandsons, Max and Sebastian Canseco and George Apjohn.



Her sister, Martha and Steve Gagliardi of Oakland ME, and many nieces and nephews.



FUDGE - There will be no calling hours and services will be private. For those who wish, donations can be made in memory of Peg to:



FUDGE - There will be no calling hours and services will be private. For those who wish, donations can be made in memory of Peg to:

Mass General Cath Lab Research Fund, Mass General Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach FL 33407 Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 7, 2019