|
|
1946 - 2020
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother
and Great-Grandmother
DRACUT
Margaret J. (Thompson) Morin of Dracut, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on April 20, 2020. She was the loving wife of David B. Morin with whom she would have celebrated their 35th Anniversary on July 3. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward R. and Drusilla E. Thompson of Medford, Mass. Margaret was a 1964 graduate of Medford High School.
Margaret loved her family more than anything and her favorite days were spent at home surrounded by those who loved her. She loved her special outings with her sister as well as her dear friend Terri Jutras. She loved snuggling with her pitbull Roscoe and spending countless hours with her daughter Shellie and granddaughter, Liv. She loved playing Scrabble and coloring with her "other son" Jason Turgeon. She enjoyed going for rides and stopping for this or that with her husband Dave. She had many fond memories of her family's summer home on Little Ossipee Lake in Maine and would look forward to going to her sister's cottage during the summer for a little R&R.
Margaret loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren more than anything. They brought her so much joy. During her many years living in Dracut, she had many "adopted" kids, and each one had a special place in her heart. She was always there for anyone who needed advice, a kind word or just a hug. Margaret will be sorely missed by all who knew her. She was a remarkable woman who helped and loved all who walked through her door. She certainly was one of a kind.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Shellie Blake who resided with her in Dracut, her granddaughters Olivia Blake of Dracut, Alisha Blake Callahan and her husband Brian of Tyngsboro, two great-grandchildren, Madison Callahan and Jackson Callahan of Tyngsboro.
She is also survived by her brother, Pete Thompson and sister-in-law Rose of Lake Wales, FL and her sister, Phyllis Semenchuk and brother-in-law Peter of Dracut, nieces Robin Estes, Trina Bryant, Susan Ross and Sharon Rivera, nephews, Jeff Thompson, Alan and Robert Cole. She was predeceased by her beloved son Robert Blake in 2011, and nephew Michael Thompson in 2014.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Lahey Clinic for their wonderful care of Margaret throughout her illness and the compassion shown to Margaret's family during that difficult time. Their kindness cannot be measured. They are our heroes.
Morin
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's name to the Dracut Food Pantry 1934 Lakeview Ave # 11, Dracut, MA 01826. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
View the online memorial for Margaret J. Morin
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 26, 2020