of Lawrence; 59
Margaret M. Fitzgerald, 59, of Lawrence passed away on October 25, 2019. She graduated from St. Mary's High School and Salem State College and received her Master's Degree in Education from Rivier College. Margaret taught at St. Jean D'Arc Grammar School in Lowell for almost 40 years where she was involved in many school activities. Margaret truly loved being a teacher. She was a Eucharist Minister and Lector at St. Jean D'Arc Church.
She is survived by her sisters Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Walter of Fort Myers, FL, and Ann Newcomb and her husband Fred of Windham NH, and her brother William Fitzgerald and his wife Kathleen of Lawrence, MA. She was a loving and caring aunt to her niece, Stephanie Ma and her husband Shannon, and nephews, Robert Boudreau and his fiancée Marissa,
Nicholas Fiorilla and his wife, Jocelyn, and Christopher Bibb, and her grandniece, Emelia Fiorilla, and her grandnephews, Sawyer Ma and Lucas Fiorilla.
She is also survived by her dear friends Ann Dunham and her husband Bob, and Kim, Donald and Michael Dion. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Mary Fitzgerald. Margaret was a kind and thoughtful sister and friend who was a shining light to all who knew her and she will be sorely missed.
Margaret's family would like to thank High Pointe House in Haverhill, MA for all the wonderful care and attention they showed to her.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to call on Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the John Breen Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 122 Amesbury Street, Lawrence, MA. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Saint Augustine Chapel, 128 Ames Street, Lawrence, MA. Burial will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Lawrence, MA. For online condolences and other information please visit us a www.breenfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to High Pointe House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, MA 01830.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 27, 2019