of Dracut, MA
Mrs. Margaret M. (O'Sullivan) Riley, RN of Dracut, MA, formerly Lowell, MA, died Wednesday evening, December 25, 2019 at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill.
She was married to the late William J. Riley who died on Nov. 16, 1999.
Born in Lawrence, MA, on July 21, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Mortimer and Rose (Terry) O'Sullivan. She was a graduate of Lawrence High School with the class of 1944, and St. John's Hospital School of Nursing class of 1948. She also received her B.S. in Nursing from the New England College in Henniker, NH.
She served during World War II with Nursing Cadet Corp.
Most of her working career she, was employed with St. Joseph's Hospital, as an RN and also was the Infection Control Coordinator. After her retirement she worked at the Infirmary at the Presentation of Mary Convent in Lawrence, MA.
She was a communicant of St. Margaret of Scotland Church; where she was a member of the church's Blessed Virgin Sodality, and a former member and secretary of Seton Guild.
She was a past member of the Merrimack Valley Catholic Nurses Association, St. John's Hospital Nursing Alumni Association, and member of Mt. Pleasant Golf Club, Ladies Division.
She is survived by two daughters Judith Ann and her husband Richard Levasseur, of Dracut, MA, Mary Ellen Dillon of Dracut, MA, and three sons James P. Riley of North Richland Hills, TX, Brian J. and his wife Lori (VanHorn) Riley of Mansfield, TX, and William J. Riley of Niles, OH and ten grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
She was the mother of the late Brenda Adams of Lowell, MA; the mother-in-law of the late Russell Adams of Lowell, MA, and the sister of the late Rose and her husband Richard Kretzscmar of Baltimore, MD, three brothers Mortimer A. and his wife Barbara O'Sullivan of Hampstead, NH, William and his wife Adeline O'Sullivan of Dracut, MA, and John and his wife Shirley O'Sullivan of Middleboro, MA,
Margaret M. (O'Sullivan) Riley, RN of Dracut, MA formerly Lowell, MA, died Dec. 25, 2019. Visiting hours Mon. 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. Funeral Tues. at 9A.M. from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 10 A.M. at St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Lowell, MA. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. Memorials may be made in her name to the MGH Melanoma Research Foundation, Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 29, 2019