Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother
BILLERICA
Margaret M. (Cournoyer, Ashe) Tyler wife of James J. Tyler and the late Robert W. Ashe, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. The last few months of her life were filled with tender moments, smiles and unexpected laughter. She was a gracious, polite patient who was grateful for the special time spent with her daughters who tirelessly cared for her so she could stay at home.
She was born in Lowell, January 23, 1941, daughter to the late Rene J. and Margaret L. (Gentle) Cournoyer. She graduated Lowell High School in 1958 where she proudly served as a Girl Officer. After meeting her husband Robert, she moved her family to Billerica in 1975 where she lived for the rest of her life.
Margaret worked at Wang Laboratories, Thermo Detection and Lahey Clinic where she made several lifelong friends. She enjoyed needle crafts, crotchet, bingo, dancing, spending time with friends and family, and caring for her dogs, Lucy and Lou.
Margaret is survived by four daughters, Melissa Tremblay and her husband Steven of Tyngsboro, MA; Kelly (Ashe) Verrill and her husband Thomas of Tewksbury; Mary Ellen (MacBrayne) Burlamachi and her husband Richard of Lowell; and Kathleen (MacBrayne) Farren and her husband Norman of Windham, NH. Five sons, David Ashe and his wife Carol of Billerica; Michael MacBrayne and his wife Lisa of Merrimack, NH; Michael Ashe of Lowell, Edward MacBrayne and his wife Traci of Lowell; Thomas MacBrayne and his wife Dawn of Seabrook, NH, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Road, Billerica. Her burial will be at Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway Street, Lowell, MA 01854. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com View the online memorial for Margaret M. Tyler