of Westford WESTFORD Margaret M. (O'Neill) Ward, age 81, a resident of Westford, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019 at High Pointe House, Haverhill, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late William H. Ward with whom she enjoyed 41 years of marriage prior his passing in 2004.
Margaret was born in Westford on July 3, 1937 and was a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Lavelle) O'Neill.
She was employed as a secretary at the Nashoba Valley Technical High School where she retired in 2001 after 28 years. Margaret enjoyed traveling, going out to lunch with family and friends, seeing shows, and occasionally going to Foxwoods. Most of all she cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Margaret is survived by her sons; William Ward and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Amann of Groton, James Ward and his wife Lori of Hampton Falls, NH, and Kevin Ward and his wife Richelle of Trophy Club, Texas, and her grandchildren; Collin, Kerrie, Kayleigh, and Ciara Ward. She was "Aunt Peggy" to many nieces and nephews.
Sadly, in addition to her husband, Margaret is predeceased by her brother John O'Neill and his wife Margaret, and her sister Eileen Anderson and her husband Carl. WARD Visiting hours will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 pm, on Wednesday at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 o'clock at St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, 107 North Main St., WESTFORD. KINDLY MEET AT CHURCH. Interment in St. Catherine of Alexandria Cemetery, WESTFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 22, 2019