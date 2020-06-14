To Children, Grand-childrenof Eggy Marshall, I am so deeply touched by the loss of you mom as I was by the loss of your dad. I knew them both very well for many years for I was part of the Marshall family for 23 years. Your parents were very special to me , your dad was a character of his own always making people laugh one way or another and he always has that contagious smile. Your mom was so welcoming when you saw her, always smiling and so gentle when she woke. She loved you all very much and was oh so proud of you all as well as your dad. The stories they used to tell about their children's accomplishments was as astonishing. I truly loved both your parents for when they spoke they spoke the truth and to me were there when ever they were needed. I'm truly sorry for your loss, always remember your dad for the father he was and always remember your mom for the woman who was there when you all took your first breath and I'm so proud to hear that you were there with her when she took her last. Hang on to the memories you have as a family and the memories you have individually, those will never fade away. Your parents are the one thing in our lives that can never be replaced. Along with God they were the ones who brought us to this world as husband and wife. May mom and dad rest in peace together for they accomplished their journey one yet we have to complete, knowing one day you'll be re-united again as a family and you all will be able to pick up where you left off. Be at peace with mom's passing. I miss you guys very much, I see your all grown up now and have families of your own. God bless you all. Take care Linda Marshall Sylvia (formerly wife if Bill Marshall)

