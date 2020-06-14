Margaret "Peggy" Marshall
1936 - 2020
CHELMSFORD

Margaret "Peggy" (Lewis) Marshall, 83, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on her own terms at her home on Monday, June 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Manuel "Manny" Marshall with whom she enjoyed 57 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2016. She was born on October 7, 1936 in Fall River, MA, as was a daughter of the late Francis and Irene Lewis. Peggy was raised in Bristol, RI and was a graduate of Bristol High School. She resided in Hillside, NJ and Winchester, MA prior to moving to Chelmsford, where she raised her family. Peggy was a devoted mother who did not miss any of her children's athletic events. Peggy worked in customer service at Stop and Shop, Chelmsford for 45 years. In her spare time, Peggy enjoyed the beaches of Rhode Island and Fort Myers, FL, and she was an avid reader. Most of all, Peggy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her cherished grandchildren. Peggy is survived by her children; Frank Marshall and his wife Meg of East Fairfield, VT, Stephen Marshall and his wife Karin of Townsend, MA, Wendy Marshall of Worcester, Michael Marshall and his partner Suzanne Geary-Lawlor of Chelmsford; her beloved grandchildren; Molly Marshall, Jay Marshall and his wife Kaleigh, Samantha Marshall, Solomon Fenner, Buddy Fenner, Thomas Marshall, Jake Marshall, and Manny Marshall. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours

Will be held on Friday, June 19th from 4 to 7 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. To ensure the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required. Due to the gathering limitations surrounding COVID-19, the Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. You are invited to watch the Funeral Mass live, Saturday, June 20, 11:00 am at chelmsfordcatholic.org, St. Mary Church "Liveview". In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38104 or stjude.org/memorial. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit us at CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and visit us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
JUN
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
chelmsfordcatholic.org , St. Mary Church "Liveview"
Funeral services provided by
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 12, 2020
To Children, Grand-childrenof Eggy Marshall, I am so deeply touched by the loss of you mom as I was by the loss of your dad. I knew them both very well for many years for I was part of the Marshall family for 23 years. Your parents were very special to me , your dad was a character of his own always making people laugh one way or another and he always has that contagious smile. Your mom was so welcoming when you saw her, always smiling and so gentle when she woke. She loved you all very much and was oh so proud of you all as well as your dad. The stories they used to tell about their children's accomplishments was as astonishing. I truly loved both your parents for when they spoke they spoke the truth and to me were there when ever they were needed. I'm truly sorry for your loss, always remember your dad for the father he was and always remember your mom for the woman who was there when you all took your first breath and I'm so proud to hear that you were there with her when she took her last. Hang on to the memories you have as a family and the memories you have individually, those will never fade away. Your parents are the one thing in our lives that can never be replaced. Along with God they were the ones who brought us to this world as husband and wife. May mom and dad rest in peace together for they accomplished their journey one yet we have to complete, knowing one day you'll be re-united again as a family and you all will be able to pick up where you left off. Be at peace with mom's passing. I miss you guys very much, I see your all grown up now and have families of your own. God bless you all. Take care Linda Marshall Sylvia (formerly wife if Bill Marshall)
Linda Marshall Sylvia
Friend
June 12, 2020
Frank,
I am so sorry to hear of your moms passing. may you take solace in knowing that she is at peace with your dad and that you now have 2 Guardian Angels watching over you and your family. God Bless

Ed Durkin (CHS 77)
Townsend, Ma
Edward Durkin
Friend
June 11, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
June 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
