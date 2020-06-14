CHELMSFORD
Margaret "Peggy" (Lewis) Marshall, 83, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on her own terms at her home on Monday, June 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Manuel "Manny" Marshall with whom she enjoyed 57 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2016. She was born on October 7, 1936 in Fall River, MA, as was a daughter of the late Francis and Irene Lewis. Peggy was raised in Bristol, RI and was a graduate of Bristol High School. She resided in Hillside, NJ and Winchester, MA prior to moving to Chelmsford, where she raised her family. Peggy was a devoted mother who did not miss any of her children's athletic events. Peggy worked in customer service at Stop and Shop, Chelmsford for 45 years. In her spare time, Peggy enjoyed the beaches of Rhode Island and Fort Myers, FL, and she was an avid reader. Most of all, Peggy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her cherished grandchildren. Peggy is survived by her children; Frank Marshall and his wife Meg of East Fairfield, VT, Stephen Marshall and his wife Karin of Townsend, MA, Wendy Marshall of Worcester, Michael Marshall and his partner Suzanne Geary-Lawlor of Chelmsford; her beloved grandchildren; Molly Marshall, Jay Marshall and his wife Kaleigh, Samantha Marshall, Solomon Fenner, Buddy Fenner, Thomas Marshall, Jake Marshall, and Manny Marshall. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visiting Hours
Will be held on Friday, June 19th from 4 to 7 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. To ensure the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required. Due to the gathering limitations surrounding COVID-19, the Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. You are invited to watch the Funeral Mass live, Saturday, June 20, 11:00 am at chelmsfordcatholic.org, St. Mary Church "Liveview". In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38104 or stjude.org/memorial. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit us at CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and visit us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.