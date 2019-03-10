Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Margaret Mary (Matthews) Burnette

Margaret Mary (Matthews) Burnette Obituary
Margaret Mary(Matthews) Burnette
of North Chelmsford

Margaret M. (Matthews) Burnette, 87, of North Chelmsford, MA died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at D'Youville Senior Care.

She was married to the late Earl Kenneth Burnette, who passed away in 2016.

Born in Lowell on March 23, 1931, she was the daughter of the late George and Rose (LeBlanc) Matthews. She was educated in the Lowell school system and graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1950.

She retired from Lowell General Hospital after a long career as a nurse's aid. Mrs. Burnette had been employed by St. John's Hospital and Memorial Hospital in Johnson City, TN prior to her retirement.

She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in North Chelmsford, and volunteered at the Chelmsford Senior Center. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed going to the beach, camping and shopping.

Margaret is survived by her four children; Michael K. Burnette and his wife Helen, Linda Valentino and her companion Kevin O'Neill, Donna and her husband Edward Leduc, and Kimberly and her husband Kevin MacKenna, six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Thomas Matthews, Samuel Matthews and Francis O'Connell.

BURNETTE - Margaret Mary Burnette of North Chelmsford, MA died Saturday, March 09, 2019. Visiting hours Tuesday, 4 to 7 PM. Funeral Wednesday at 10 AM, from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11 AM, at St. John the Evangelist Church in North Chelmsford. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, North Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, Ma 01701 or the Chelmsford Friends of the Senior Center, Inc. 75 Groton Road, North Chelmsford MA 01863. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 10, 2019
