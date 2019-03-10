Margaret Mary(Matthews) Burnette

of North Chelmsford



Margaret M. (Matthews) Burnette, 87, of North Chelmsford, MA died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at D'Youville Senior Care.



She was married to the late Earl Kenneth Burnette, who passed away in 2016.



Born in Lowell on March 23, 1931, she was the daughter of the late George and Rose (LeBlanc) Matthews. She was educated in the Lowell school system and graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1950.



She retired from Lowell General Hospital after a long career as a nurse's aid. Mrs. Burnette had been employed by St. John's Hospital and Memorial Hospital in Johnson City, TN prior to her retirement.



She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in North Chelmsford, and volunteered at the Chelmsford Senior Center. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed going to the beach, camping and shopping.



Margaret is survived by her four children; Michael K. Burnette and his wife Helen, Linda Valentino and her companion Kevin O'Neill, Donna and her husband Edward Leduc, and Kimberly and her husband Kevin MacKenna, six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



She was the sister of the late Thomas Matthews, Samuel Matthews and Francis O'Connell.



