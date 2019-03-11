Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
North Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Burnette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Mary Burnette

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Mary Burnette Obituary
Margaret Mary Burnette of North Chelmsford, MA

Of North Chelmsford, MA, Margaret Mary Burnette died Saturday, March 09, 2019. Visiting hours Tuesday. 4 to 7 PM. Funeral Wednesday at 10 AM, from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11 AM, at St. John the Evangelist Church in North Chelmsford. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, North Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to the 30 Speen St. Framingham, Ma 01701 or the Chelmsford Friends of the Senior Center, Inc. 75 Groton Road, North Chelmsford Ma 01863. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now