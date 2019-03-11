|
|
Margaret Mary Burnette of North Chelmsford, MA
Of North Chelmsford, MA, Margaret Mary Burnette died Saturday, March 09, 2019. Visiting hours Tuesday. 4 to 7 PM. Funeral Wednesday at 10 AM, from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11 AM, at St. John the Evangelist Church in North Chelmsford. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, North Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to the 30 Speen St. Framingham, Ma 01701 or the Chelmsford Friends of the Senior Center, Inc. 75 Groton Road, North Chelmsford Ma 01863. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 11, 2019