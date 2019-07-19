|
It is with great sadness that the family of Margaret M. Conley of Chelmsford announce her passing after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family at home on July 17th, 2019, at the age of 79.
Born July 25th 1939, she was a daughter of the late John & Mary Curtin. Margaret was raised in the South Bronx and attended the Sacred Heart of Mary Academy. Margaret enjoyed telling stories to her children and grandchildren of her upbringing in the Bronx and was very proud of where she was raised.
Margaret married the love of her life, the late Marty Conley, and they enjoyed 54 years of marriage before his passing. They moved to Chelmsford in 1968 and it is where they have resided since. They were blessed to raise 6 kids in such a great community and felt so fortunate with where they chose to raise their kids.
Margaret was a consummate wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. Margaret was an excellent cook and passed on her love for cooking to her kids and grandkids. She will be missed by everyone she touched, her kids and grandkids will continue her family traditions that meant so much to her.
She is predeceased by her brother Dennis Curtin and brother in law Arthur Mathis.
She is survived by her children Martin (Barbara) Conley and their children Martin, Brendan, Katherine and Joseph of Chelmsford; Monica (Christopher) Riley and their children Erin and Sean of Chelmsford; Michael Conley and his children Kyle, Rachel, Matthew and their mother Theresa of North Reading; Jean-Marie (James) Ellis and their children James, Shannon, Thomas, Colleen and Brian of Westford; John (Suzanne) Conley and their children Zachary, Caitlin, Cameron and Meghan of Canton; Kevin (Amy) Conley and their children Kevin, Daniel and Ryan of Lowell; She is also survived by her sister's Maureen (Vincent) Lima, Eileen Mathis, Ann Curtin, Theresa (Stephen) Musumeci and many nieces and nephews that she adored.
The family is forever grateful to Beacon Hospice and her nurse Marcy who showed such great compassion and love for Margaret during her illness.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 3 to 6 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9 o'clock at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., CHELMSFORD. KINDLY MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
