MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME
187 NESMITH ST.
Lowell, MA 01852-2825
978-452-6361

Margaret Mary Marchesi

Margaret Mary Marchesi Obituary
of Lowell; 75

LOWELL

Margaret Mary 'Peggy' (Devine) Marchesi, 75, of Lowell, passed away after a long illness on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. She was the beloved wife of Ralph V. Marchesi, with whom she spent the last 53 years of marriage

She was born in New York City on October 1, 1944 and was a daughter of the late John Devine and the late Ann (Mangan) Devine. As a child, her family moved to Lowell, where she was raised and attended the area schools. She was a graduate of Merrimack College.

Peggy resided in the Belvidere neighborhood of Lowell and was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church. She was employed as a teacher with the City of Lowell for many years, and taught at the Robinson School, the Molloy School, and the Riverside School before her retirement in 2000. She enjoyed traveling with her husband on many cruises over the years.

In addition to her husband, Ralph V. Marchesi of Lowell, she is survived by many cousins.

Peggy was the last surviving sibling of the Devine family and will be welcomed into heaven by her beloved siblings.

Marchesi

YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS ON WEDNESDAY FROM 4 UNTIL 8 P.M. AT THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL 978-452-6361. ON THURSDAY, HER FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT THE FUNERAL HOME AT 11:30 A.M. HER FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 144 EAST MERRIMACK STREET, LOWELL, AT 12:30 P.M. PROCESSION WILL FOLLOW FOR BURIAL. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.



View the online memorial for Margaret Mary Marchesi
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 11, 2020
