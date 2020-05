Owner of the former"The House of Erwin"Margaret P. Keefe, 102, passed away peacefully with family and close friends by her side on April 2, 2020 at the home of her niece, Margaret "Peggy" Walker with whom she has made her home for the past eleven years. Funeral services were private. Special thanks to A and B Registry of Health Services, Inc. for the loving care given to Margaret. For more information about Margaret's life please visit www.odonnellfuneralhome.com.