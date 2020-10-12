Dear Maryann, Kim and family - My deepest sympathy to each of you with Marge’s passing. Her warmth, tenderness, and kindness to everyone she knew surely was a blessing and a light in the life of all, who met her. She has joined her Dan, as a member of the Heaven’s Communion of Saints, who rest in peace. May your memories, your family, and your friends comfort you, as you adjust to the separation from such a lovely Lady, whom you loved.

With Sincere Sympathy.

Peggy Hassett

Acquaintance