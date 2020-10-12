Lowell
Margaret R. (Fitzpatrick) Driscoll, 90, of Lowell, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at Lowell General Hospital with her family by side. She was the widow of the late Daniel J. Driscoll who died in 2002.
A daughter of the late Edward Fitzpatrick and the late Mary (Viliski) Fitzpatrick, she was born November 24, 1929, in Lowell, and was educated in the local schools, graduating from Lowell High School.
She made her lifelong home in the city. In September of this year, she retired from the Lowell School Department where she had worked as a Para Professional for more than thirty five years. She also worked for A.F. French Paper Box in Lowell for more than forty years.
She was a dedicated and active parishioner at the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell, also the Ancient Order of Hibernians. Spending time with her family is what brought her the most happiness.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Maryann Battle and her husband, John, of Pepperell, George Byron and his wife, Lisa, of Tyngsborough, George Fierimonte and his wife, Janice, of Tewksbury, Mark Fierimonte of Lowell and Sheila Fierimonte of Lowell and many grandnieces and grandnephews, great grandnieces and great grandnephews. She is also survived by her dear friend, Beth Moffett of Lowell, whose care and compassion will never be forgotten.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Anna Fierimonte and her brother in law, George Fierimonte and Mary Byron and her brother in law, George Byron.
WHILE FOLLOWING SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEARING A MASK, YOU ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND HER CALLING HOURS ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2020 FROM 9 UNTIL 11 A.M. AT THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL 978-452-6361. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, HER FUNERAL MASS AND BURIAL IN ST. MARY CEMETERY WILL TAKE PLACE PRIVATELY. MEMORIALS IN HER NAME TO THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION BUILDING FUND, 144 EAST MERRIMACK ST., LOWELL MA 01852. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM
