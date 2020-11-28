of Brookline, NH
Margaret Rogers passed away at her home in Brookline, NH, after a battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family; Charles Rogers, husband of 51 years, son and daughter-in-law Tom and Stephanie Rogers, and granddaughter Lauren.
Born November 29, 1941 in Hartford, CT, Marge lived most of her life in Lowell, MA. She was loved by all who knew her. She had an enormous heart and spent her life caring for others. She was a cafeteria director in Lowell Public Schools until her retirement in 2006 and often reminisced about the students who had touched her heart. She had a passion for crafting, sewing, needlework, and spending time with her family. She was a giving, generous soul, whose greatest joy in life was being a grandmother.
Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Ruth Whittier (Connolly) and Thomas Connolly and her step-father, Frank Whittier, her sister, Dottie Crowley, and son, Michael Rogers. She raised 5 children, Lisa Varano, Mark Rogers, Kelly MacDonald, Michael Rogers, and Thomas Rogers. Marge was a beloved grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt of many. She is survived by her husband, Charlie of Brookline, NH and her sister, Fran Clites of Amherst, NH.
Margaret did not wish to have services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Home Health and Hospice Care of Merrimack, NH. To donate please visit https://www.hhhc.org/how-to-help/options-for-giving/ View the online memorial for Margaret Rogers