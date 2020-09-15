1/1
Margaret Ruth (MacPherson) Compton
1943 - 2020
Littleton

Margaret Ruth (MacPherson) Compton, 77 and a longtime Littleton resident passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 at the Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln. She was the loving wife for over 58 years to the late William Henry Compton who passed away in 2018.

Margaret was born at home in Grandview, Prince Edward Island, Canada on May 7, 1943, a daughter of the late Angus A. and Marion (Purchase) MacPherson. Margaret came to the United States in her teens and worked as a Nanny for families in the Concord, MA area. She and Bill were married in PEI, Canada on November 5, 1960. They resided in Concord until 1967 when they bought their home in Littleton, MA.

Margaret enjoyed taking care of her home and children and spent summers visiting her family in PEI. She loved to cook and was well known for her chocolate chip cookies!

Family was paramount in Margaret's life. She loved being a Grandmother. Even when Parkinson's Disease made it hard to walk, she'd be at their sporting events, dance recitals, and school graduations.

Margaret's unconditional love for her family fueled her battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was a warrior to the end and set an amazing example of what being a good person can accomplish. She never complained and never let Parkinson's Disease define her. She was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her and will be missed beyond words.

Margaret is survived by her children; Gail Kane of Litttleton and Mark Compton of Moultonbourough, NH, her grandchildren; Nicholas, Brittany, Molly, John and Daniel. Margaret is further survived by her siblings; Christine Wilson (David) of Littleton, Jean Doiron of PEI, Canada, Alice Grim (Michael) of Visalia, CA, Blair MacPherson and Gary MacPherson (Jo-Anne) of PEI Canada. Her sister-in-law Grace Foote and Anna Dodsworth (Lester) of PEI, Canada. She was the loving cousin to Shirley Hanright (Ronald) and Florence Brock as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Bill, Margaret is sadly predeceased by her siblings; Wayne MacPherson, Alvin MacPerson, Charlie MacPherson, Donald Macpherson, Mary Gorvette, Lois Murphy, and sisters-in-laws; Margaret MacPherson, and Florence Nicholson.

Services for Margaret are private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: The American Parkinson's Disease Association (APDA), 135 Parkinson Ave., Statin Island, NY. 10305, 800-223-2732 apdaparkinsons.org

Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com



View the online memorial for Margaret Ruth (MacPherson) Compton


Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC.
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
September 12, 2020
I had the pleasure of meeting Margaret on multiple occasions and will always remember her loving smile and how much she adored her children and grandchildren. Thinking of Brittany, Nicholas, Molly, Daniel, Gail and John, and sending you all love and comfort during this difficult time.
Katy Bodzioch
Friend
September 10, 2020
No wonder Margaret was so nice, she was from PEI. Wonderful people! Thank you for all the beautiful photos you posted. Billy and Margaret are together once again. I hope you can find peace going forward knowing you did so much to make sure she was comfortable. It was so nice knowing this wonderful lady.
Susan Cummings
Neighbor
September 10, 2020
Gail, Mark & Families, We are so sorry and saddened to hear of Aunt Margie's passing. I always loved and looked forward to her visits to PEI. I will always remember her for her kindness and how good she was to all of us here on PEI, she was a wonderful Aunt! Hugs and kisses, Love your cousin Patsy and my family, Scott, Amanda, Kyle and families
Patsy Carver
Family
September 9, 2020
Gail and Mark ,
I’m so sorry to hear about your mom’s passing . I have so many fond memories of growing up next to all of you for so many years . Again my sincere condolences to you and your families in this time of sorrow. Thinking of you all.
Jill Gallo
Jill Manousos
Neighbor
