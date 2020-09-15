Gail, Mark & Families, We are so sorry and saddened to hear of Aunt Margie's passing. I always loved and looked forward to her visits to PEI. I will always remember her for her kindness and how good she was to all of us here on PEI, she was a wonderful Aunt! Hugs and kisses, Love your cousin Patsy and my family, Scott, Amanda, Kyle and families

Patsy Carver

Family