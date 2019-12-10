|
|
of Pepperell
Pepperell
Margaret Theresa "Terry" Newton, of Pepperell, passed away on November 29, 2019 at the Genesis Westford House. She was 82 years old.
Mrs. Newton was born in Bolton, England on December 27, 1936 where she spent her early life until coming to the United States in 1957 and settling in Pepperell. She trained as a hairdresser in the United Kingdom and continued in this career path upon coming to the United States. She worked as a hairdresser at the O'London Salon in Pepperell for over 50 years, twenty of which were spent as the owner of the salon.
Mrs. Newton will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, who especially enjoyed serving as a Cub Scout Den Mother for her son, Edward, in his youth. She enjoyed exercising at Curves, painting, gardening and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She was a congregant of the former United Methodist Church of Pepperell.
Mrs. Newton is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Robert L. Newton Sr. She was the loving mother of three step-children, Robert L. Newton Jr., Patrick E. Newton and wife Robin, and Debra S. Newton. She was a devoted grandmother to Lauren Lynde, Tristen Scott, Spencer Scott, Jordan Melendy, Patrick J. Newton, and Evelyn Newton. She was predeceased by her two sons, Edward Lynde and Anthony Lynde.
Newton
Margaret Theresa "Terry", of Pepperell. November 29, 2019. Visiting hours will be held at the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St. (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA on Thursday, December 12 from 4 – 6 PM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home at 5:30 PM. Graveside services in Association Cemetery - Pepperell will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Terry's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd. Waltham, MA 02458 or at
View the online memorial for Margaret Theresa Newton
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 10, 2019