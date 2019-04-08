Lowell Sun Obituaries
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Fox Hill Cemetery
130 Andover Rd.
Billerica, MA
View Map
Resources
Margo C. Seversen


Margo C. Seversen Obituary
Margo C. Seversen
1926 - 2019

BILLERICA - Margo C. Seversen, age 80, beloved wife of Russell P. Seversen died Saturday April 6th at the Lowell General Hospital with her family by her side.

She was born in the Bronx, NY, February 21st 1939, a daughter of the late William and Thea (Scharzwald) Meyer and lived in Connecticut and Bedford before moving to Billerica 46 years ago.

Margo was a volunteer hospice care provider for many years and most recently worked for Right at Home as a home health care provider in the area.

Besides her husband, Margo is survived by her daughters, Karin Seversen of Derry, NH and Wendy Mercurio and her husband William Mercurio of Wakefield; her brother, William Meyer of NY and three grandchildren, Paul Bonnell and Nicole and Matthew Mercurio.

SEVERSEN - Of Billerica, April 6, Margo C. (Meyer) Seversen. Funeral Wednesday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 10 am. A graveside service will be held at Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica at 11 am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday from 4-7 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 8, 2019
