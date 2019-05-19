|
|
Beloved daughter, sister
"Auntie" and friend LOWELL Margo R. McAnespie, 54, of Lowell and a member of a widely known Lowell family, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning May 16, 2019, at her home.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, January 24, 1965, the daughter of John P. "Jack" McAnespie, Jr. and Margaret R. (Armstrong) McAnespie, she attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School Class of 1983. Margo went on to attend U/Mass Lowell.
Most recently Margo was working regionally as a trade compliant specialist in the computer industry. Previously, she was employed in the field of property management.
A "gal" with an outstanding personality, Margo had more friends than could be counted and had a big heart with open arms for everyone. She loved being "Auntie" to her nieces and nephews whom she adored.
Besides her parents whom will miss her dearly, she is survived by her 3 brothers Jay McAnespie and his wife Laurie (Callery) of Lowell, Brian J. McAnespie of Dracut, Tammy Dupont sister-in-law of Dracut and Dan McAnespie and his wife Holly (Quealey) of Lowell; eight nieces and nephews Meghan, Hannah, Molly, Jack, Erin, Ella, Brian McAnespie and Lauren and Jerome Neidigh and their son Charlie; her uncle and godfather James McAnespie and his wife Anna of Deerfield Beach, FL; and her godmother Eleanor A. Corfield of Martha's Vineyard. McAnespie Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST., at Fletcher from 4 to 8 PM, Monday. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday morning at the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH at 11 o'clock. (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Committal Services will be held privately at a later date. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Immaculate Conception Building Fund, 3 Fayette St., Lowell, MA 01852 or the Merrimack Valley Food Bank, 735 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. – (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 19, 2019