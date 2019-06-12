|
BILLERICA
Marguerite M. "Peggy" (Cronin) Zachary, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Sunny Acres Nursing Home, Chelmsford, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late John F. Cavanaugh and Alexander S. Zachary.
She was born in Malden, MA, on March 11, 1928, and was a daughter of the late John and Margaret (Kelly) Cronin.
Peggy was raised in Malden, and one of her first jobs was at the Schrafft's Candy Company in Boston. She then worked at Sears where she met her first husband John F. Cavanaugh. She and John raised four boys in Malden. After John's passing in 1981, she worked for many years for JC Pennies in Billerica. She later married Alexander S. Zachary with whom she enjoyed many good years until his passing. Peggy was an avid Boston Sports Fan. In her spare time, Marguerite enjoyed traveling, cruising, the casinos, and playing cards. Most of all, she cherished time spent with her family.
Peggy leaves her sons; John Cavanaugh and his wife Kathleen, and Brian and his fiancée Carol A. Hulehan all of Billerica, her grandchildren; John F. Cavanaugh and his wife Christine A. and Kathleen J. Cavanaugh, and Ryan M. Doucette, her great-grandsons J.P. Cavanaugh and Boston Phoenix Cavanaugh, and her sister Dorothy Murphy of Falmouth.
Sadly, she is predeceased by her sons Robert and Richard Cavanaugh.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 12:05 pm at St. Andrew Parish, 45 Talbot Ave., NORTH BILLERICA. Interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Marguerite's memory to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701, or . Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERAL.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 12, 2019