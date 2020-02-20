|
Marguerite R. "Marge" (Dorr) Woods, age 93, of Tyngsboro, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020 at the Palm Center in Chelmsford.
Marge was born in Cherryfield, ME the daughter of the late Winfield and Irene (Randall) Dorr. She grew up in Nashua, NH graduating from Nashua High School in the class of 1944 before moving to Lowell to start her family with her late husband, Charles F. Woods.
Marge had many employment endeavors during her working years including being a florist, but retired after 25 years with the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health. Marge loved to play golf, and spend her summers on Cape Cod.
Marge is survived by her children, Michael Woods of Lowell, and Beverly of Tyngsboro, Timothy Woods and his wife Kathleen of Dracut, and Thomas Woods and his wife Nancy of Katy, TX; her 8 grandchildren, Kerri McGill of Hopkinton, Shaun Woods of Tyngsboro, Erin Quealy of Lowell, Sarah Woods of Stoneham, Timothy Woods of Nashua, NH, Patrick Woods of Nashua, Kelli Lewis San Diego, CA, and Christopher Woods of Katy, TX; she also leaves behind 15 great-grandchildren who she deeply treasured.
Besides her parents, Marge was predeceased by her brother, Winfield Dorr, her sister Patricia McCarthy, and her close and dear niece, Kathryn Dorr.
Friends and family may call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Sunday, February 23rd from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Her Funeral will begin from the Funeral Home on Monday, February 24th at 9 a.m. with her Funeral Mass to be Celebrated at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsboro at 10 a.m. At the request of the family, burial will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in her honor to combat Alzheimer's Disease through the Durkin Foundation, 4 Tower Farm Rd., Billerica, MA 01821. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
