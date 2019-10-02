|
Marguerite T. Davey
long-time Wilmington resident
Marguerite T. (Fortin), "Terri", Davey age 88, a long-time Wilmington resident, formerly of Lawrence and Andover, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on September 29, 2019. Terri was the beloved wife of the late James J. "Jim" Davey, devoted mother of Susan Harrison & her husband Don, Bryan Davey & his wife Karen all of Wilmington, Chris Davey & his wife Sandra of North Andover, Peter Davey & his wife Elaine of Groveland, Paul Davey of Dunstable and Joanne LaLiberte & her husband Mark of Cary, NC. Loving grandmother of Ryan Harrison & his wife Richelle, Justin Harrison, Jimmy, Jenna, Bryan and Jason Davey, Cameron & Connor Davey, Ethan & Aidan Davey, Kevin and Patrick LaLiberte and great-granddaughters Madelyn and Colette Harrison. Dear daughter of the late Irene Fortin Eager. Terri is also survived by her sister-in-law Fran Davey, her life-long and dearest friends Evelyn Martineau and Jackie Hamel, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Friday, October 4th for Visitation from 10:00-11:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Dorothy's Church, Main St. (Rte. 38), Wilmington at 12:00 noon. Interment at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marguerite's memory may be made to the - Boston, Attn: Development Office, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 2, 2019