Maria Alice Pais


1965 - 2019
Maria Alice Pais Obituary
Loving wife, mother and grandmother

Lowell

Maria Alice Pais, age 64, a resident of Lowell, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her home with loved ones by her side. She was the loving wife of Jose Nunes Pais.

Born in Cativelos, Portugal, on January 20, 1955; she was a daughter of the late Felipe and Dalila (Rodrigues) Ferreira.

Alice was employed as a machine operator for Joan Fabrics for many years and worked for Lowell General Hospital in the housekeeping department before retiring.

She enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles, music, dancing, road trips and traveling back to Portugal. But, it was time spent with her family that was most important especially with her granddaughter Gabriela.

Surviving her in addition to her husband are a daughter, Carla M. Pais of Lowell; a son and daughter-in-law, Jose Manuel and Melissa Pais of Lowell; her granddaughter, Gabriela Pais of Lowell; her siblings and their spouses; the late Lucia Oliveira and her husband Alberto of Portugal, Maria Nogueira and her husband Laurindo of Lowell, Luis Ferreira and his wife Deusenir of FL, Rosa Pimentel and her husband Glenn of Tyngsborough, Linda Sousa and her late husband Mario of Tyngsborough, and Joe Ferreira and his wife Joyce of Lowell; a sister-in-law, Aurora Ferreira of Lowell; along with many nieces and nephews.

PAIS

Maria Alice (Ferreira) Pais. Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Wednesday from 4 to 8 pm. Funeral Thursday morning with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 am, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 893 Central St., Lowell. Those wishing may make a donation in her memory to The LGH Team Walk for Cancer Care, Team Super Mario, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 3, 2019
