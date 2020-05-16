of Lowell; 95
LOWELL
Maria Amelia (Garcia) Mello, 95 of Lowell, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Westford House Nursing Home in Westford. She was the beloved widow of the late Antonio S. Mello who passed away in 1977 after 28 years of marriage.
She was born in Faial, Azores, Portugal on June 26, 1924 and was a daughter of the late Antonio Garcia Piexoto and the late Virginia Garcia Piexoto. She was raised and educated in Faial, where she raised her family. Due to the volcanic eruption in the Azores in 1959, she relocated to the United States, settling in Lowell.
From the time Maria came to the United States, she was employed as a stitcher at Lowell Sportswear. Maria was a communicant of St. Anthony Church and was employed as a stitcher. She adored time spent at home with her family, especially cooking for them.
Maria is survived by her son, Manuel Mello and his wife, Brenda of Lowell; two granddaughters, Susan Mello Hudon and her husband, Michael of Dracut, and Kerrianne Mello and her husband, Michael Medina of Lowell. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Kevin Hudon of Danville, NH and Jennifer Hudon of Dracut, Zachary, Marcus, and Aurora Medina all of Lowell; and two great-great-grandchildren, Kevin Hudon Jr. and Sophia Hudon both of Danville, NH.
Her family would like to express their appreciation for the excellent care that Maria received at the Westford House.
Mello
DUE TO MA STATE REGULATIONS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, HER PRIVATE BURIAL TOOK PLACE AT ST. PATRICK CEMETERY IN LOWELL. A MEMORIAL MASS WILL BE HELD AT A LATER DATE AT ST. ANTHONY CHURCH. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, 978-458-6816. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
View the online memorial for Maria Amelia (Garcia) Mello
LOWELL
Maria Amelia (Garcia) Mello, 95 of Lowell, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Westford House Nursing Home in Westford. She was the beloved widow of the late Antonio S. Mello who passed away in 1977 after 28 years of marriage.
She was born in Faial, Azores, Portugal on June 26, 1924 and was a daughter of the late Antonio Garcia Piexoto and the late Virginia Garcia Piexoto. She was raised and educated in Faial, where she raised her family. Due to the volcanic eruption in the Azores in 1959, she relocated to the United States, settling in Lowell.
From the time Maria came to the United States, she was employed as a stitcher at Lowell Sportswear. Maria was a communicant of St. Anthony Church and was employed as a stitcher. She adored time spent at home with her family, especially cooking for them.
Maria is survived by her son, Manuel Mello and his wife, Brenda of Lowell; two granddaughters, Susan Mello Hudon and her husband, Michael of Dracut, and Kerrianne Mello and her husband, Michael Medina of Lowell. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Kevin Hudon of Danville, NH and Jennifer Hudon of Dracut, Zachary, Marcus, and Aurora Medina all of Lowell; and two great-great-grandchildren, Kevin Hudon Jr. and Sophia Hudon both of Danville, NH.
Her family would like to express their appreciation for the excellent care that Maria received at the Westford House.
Mello
DUE TO MA STATE REGULATIONS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, HER PRIVATE BURIAL TOOK PLACE AT ST. PATRICK CEMETERY IN LOWELL. A MEMORIAL MASS WILL BE HELD AT A LATER DATE AT ST. ANTHONY CHURCH. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, 978-458-6816. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
View the online memorial for Maria Amelia (Garcia) Mello
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 16, 2020.