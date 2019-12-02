|
Maria "Manuela" Barcelos, 76, longtime resident of Methuen, passed away on November 29, 2019 surrounded by her devoted family at home. Born on November 16, 1943, she was raised and educated in Faial, Azores, Portugal and was the daughter to the late Jose and Maria (Silva) Andrade. After immigrating to the United States in the mid 1960's, Maria settled in the Merrimack Valley with her family. With her many entrepreneurial skills she helped with many of the family business ventures.
A deeply religious woman, who was very devout to her Catholic faith, Maria was a communicant for Saint Monica's Parish. She was the beloved matriarch of her family who enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Known for her great sense of humor, Maria had a smile that could light up a room and was very well travelled. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life from reading, dining at new restaurants and staying connected with everyone that held a special place in her life. Maria, was considered the great baker of the family and her carrot cake will be missed by many. She touched many lives in many different circles and will fondly be loved, cherished and missed by all.
Maria was the dear mother to her three daughters; Ana Barcelos-Rosa and her husband Frank C. Rosa Jr, of Jamestown, RI, Judite Barcelos Chase and her husband Shawn P. Chase of Andover, MA and Laurie Barcelos Mahoney and her husband Jon B. Mahoney III of Wakefield, MA. She was the proud grandmother to her nine grandchildren; Cory C. Rosa, Ryan F. Rosa, Victoria A. Rosa, Eion P. Chase, Mia E. Chase, Emma G. Chase, Madeleine M. Mahoney, John "Jack" B. Mahoney IV, and Joseph M. Mahoney. Maria was the dear sister to her many siblings; her sister and best friend Maria Elisia Andrade, her sister Mary Helen Micieli and her husband Joseph, her brother Jose Andrade and his wife Claire, her brother Manual Andrade and his wife Arlinda, her brother Antonio de Andrade and his wife Joyce, her sister Maria Ema Crabb and her husband Robert, her sister Helena C. Medeiros and her husband Clement, her brother Augusto Andrade and his wife Paula. She is also survived by her many in laws; Manual Amaral, Carol Andrade, Maria Barcelos Bettencourt, John Barcelos and his wife Janice and George Barcelos and his wife Nancy. Maria is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Timothy Joseph on March 22, 1983 and her beloved husband on March 9, 1999, Jose R. Barcelos, with who she celebrated 35 years of marriage. Maria is also predeceased by her sister Maria Odilia Amaral, her brothers; Mario Andrade, Francisco Andrade and Emedio Andrade and her brother-in-law Carlos Barcelos.
Visitation for Maria will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4 - 8 PM at the Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home, 233 Lawrence Street, Methuen. Friends and family are cordially invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be cerebrated on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 11 AM at Saint Monica's Parish, 212 Lawrence Street, Methuen. Interment to follow at Saint Mary Immaculate Conception Cemetery, 29 Barker Street, Lawrence. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.pollardfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Maria's memory to Lazarus House Ministries, PO Box 408, Lawrence, MA 01842-0808. The Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral is honored to serve the Barcelos and Andrade families.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 2, 2019