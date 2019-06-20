Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
8:00 AM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Coelho
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria C. Coelho


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maria C. Coelho Obituary
Loving Wife, Mother,

Grandmother And Sister

Billerica

Maria C. Coelho, age 75, beloved wife of Antonio F. Coelho died Wednesday at the Lahey Hospital in Burlington with her family at her side. She was married to her husband for 57 years.

She was born in St. Michael, Azores, May 4, 1944 a daughter of the late Jose and Maria (Xavier) Couto and moved from the Azores and lived in Somerville before moving to Billerica in 1986.

For many years Mrs. Coelho helped her family operate their Dunkin Donuts in Billerica.

Besides her husband, Mrs. Coelho is survived by her daughter, Esmeralda Reynolds and her husband Robert of Billerica; her son, Joe Coelho of Bedford; her brother, John Couto of Woburn; her sister, Caroline Pacheco of Canada and her three grandchildren, Amanda, Savanh and Celine Reynolds.

Coelho

Of Billerica, June 19, Maria C. Coelho, Funeral Saturday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 8 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Church at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Friday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 10 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.



View the online memorial for Maria C. Coelho
Published in Lowell Sun on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Download Now