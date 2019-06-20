|
|
Loving Wife, Mother,
Grandmother And Sister
Billerica
Maria C. Coelho, age 75, beloved wife of Antonio F. Coelho died Wednesday at the Lahey Hospital in Burlington with her family at her side. She was married to her husband for 57 years.
She was born in St. Michael, Azores, May 4, 1944 a daughter of the late Jose and Maria (Xavier) Couto and moved from the Azores and lived in Somerville before moving to Billerica in 1986.
For many years Mrs. Coelho helped her family operate their Dunkin Donuts in Billerica.
Besides her husband, Mrs. Coelho is survived by her daughter, Esmeralda Reynolds and her husband Robert of Billerica; her son, Joe Coelho of Bedford; her brother, John Couto of Woburn; her sister, Caroline Pacheco of Canada and her three grandchildren, Amanda, Savanh and Celine Reynolds.
Coelho
Of Billerica, June 19, Maria C. Coelho, Funeral Saturday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 8 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Church at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Friday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 10 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
View the online memorial for Maria C. Coelho
Published in Lowell Sun on June 20, 2019