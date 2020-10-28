1/1
Maria Da Silva
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother

Lowell

Maria Das Mercês Paula da Silva, widow of Walter da Rocha Lourenco passed away with her family by her side at her Lowell residence on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was 91.

Born in Terceira, Azores, Portugal on June 29, 1929, she was the daughter of the late José Lourenco da Silva and Jesuina Amelia Pires.

Maria grew up and lived in Vila das Lajes, Terceira, Portugal where she worked as a nanny and housekeeper for several families at the United States Forces at Lajes Field, Azores. She came to Lowell to be with her family 20 years ago.

Maria was a communicant of S. Miguel Arcanjo das Lajes in Terceira and St. Anthony Parish in Lowell. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, but most of all she looked forward to spending time with her family.

Survivors include her son and daughter in law, Rafael and Celina Lourenco of Lowell with whom she made her home; her grandchildren and their spouses, Tercio and Shanna Lourenco, Natercia Lourenco DaSilva and Josh DaSilva all of Lowell; a great grandson Cristiano Lourenco; a sister Maria Isabel Sousa of S. Miguel, Portugal; her Godchildren Jose Fernandos Parreira of Canada, Hortensia Fagundes of RI, Roberto Sousa of NJ; and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Nelson Silva, Jose Maria da Silva, and Maria Salome da Silva Parreira.

Maria's family would like to thank Laurinda Machado for all of her care and compassion shown to them and Maria the last several months.

Relatives and friends are invited to Maria's Life Celebration at the McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home, 327 Hildreth Street from 10:00 AM until 12:00PM on Friday. Her Funeral Mass will be held privately and burial will be in Lajes, Terceira, Portugal. For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com



View the online memorial for Maria da Silva


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 12:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved