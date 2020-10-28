Beloved Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother
Lowell
Maria Das Mercês Paula da Silva, widow of Walter da Rocha Lourenco passed away with her family by her side at her Lowell residence on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was 91.
Born in Terceira, Azores, Portugal on June 29, 1929, she was the daughter of the late José Lourenco da Silva and Jesuina Amelia Pires.
Maria grew up and lived in Vila das Lajes, Terceira, Portugal where she worked as a nanny and housekeeper for several families at the United States Forces at Lajes Field, Azores. She came to Lowell to be with her family 20 years ago.
Maria was a communicant of S. Miguel Arcanjo das Lajes in Terceira and St. Anthony Parish in Lowell. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, but most of all she looked forward to spending time with her family.
Survivors include her son and daughter in law, Rafael and Celina Lourenco of Lowell with whom she made her home; her grandchildren and their spouses, Tercio and Shanna Lourenco, Natercia Lourenco DaSilva and Josh DaSilva all of Lowell; a great grandson Cristiano Lourenco; a sister Maria Isabel Sousa of S. Miguel, Portugal; her Godchildren Jose Fernandos Parreira of Canada, Hortensia Fagundes of RI, Roberto Sousa of NJ; and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Nelson Silva, Jose Maria da Silva, and Maria Salome da Silva Parreira.
Maria's family would like to thank Laurinda Machado for all of her care and compassion shown to them and Maria the last several months.
Relatives and friends are invited to Maria's Life Celebration at the McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home, 327 Hildreth Street from 10:00 AM until 12:00PM on Friday. Her Funeral Mass will be held privately and burial will be in Lajes, Terceira, Portugal.