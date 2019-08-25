Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
Lowell, MA
Maria Dimou


1998 - 2019
Ms. Maria Angelina Dimou, 20, a beautiful, loving, caring and very promising young woman died tragically in a car accident while visiting family in Greece.

Maria was born November 7, 1998 in Lowell, Massachusetts, the loving daughter of Kostas Dimou and Ekaterini Prepas–Apostle and Stepdaughter to Chrysanthos Apostle.

Maria was full of life and an exceptional young woman who had an amazing, captivating, contagious smile and welcoming heart that loved effortlessly. Pure in heart and soul. Maria's endless love for her family, relatives and friends and especially her unconditional love for children and animals was extraordinary.

Maria loved attending Rivier University, dancing with her college dance team, The Rivier Dance Team, enjoyed working out, fun times with friends, participating in family holidays and events, taking care of her dog Ceaser and lending a helping hand whenever needed.

She was educated through the Lowell Schools, attending the Hellenic American Academy; St Margaret's School, graduating from Lowell High School and was currently a junior at Rivier University in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Maria studied math at the University and was looking forward to being a math educator. She also enjoyed watching the Friends television show.

She is survived by her loving parents, her brother, Dimitrios Dimou, half-sisters, Ciara & Ariana Dimou, her grandmother, Maria (Limberopoulos) Prepas; her uncle, Leonidas Prepas and his wife Debra, an aunt, Fotini Gatsinos and her husband Kostas; cousins, Vaggelis and Xrysavgi Gatsinos, Stavros Limberopoulos, her God parents, Vasilios Limberopoulos, Anna Kambourakis- Kokologiannakis the wife of Vasilios Kokologiannakis, Constantine and Katherine Kambourakis; and her Godson, Elias Limberopoulos, son of Nicholaos & Nada Limberopoulos; as well as other relatives in Lowell and Greece.

Maria was predeceased by her Grandfather, Dimitrios Prepas.

Maria will be terribly missed by her family and friends.

Maria's funeral service will take place on Tuesday, August 27th at 10:00 am at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell. There will be no visitation prior to her funeral service. Interment will follow in Westlawn II Cemetery, Lowell. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in Maria's memory to the Philoxenia House, 262 Prince St. #4005, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 or to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis St., Lowell, MA. 01854. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, Scott Laurin and M. Richard Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 25, 2019
