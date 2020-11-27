Pelham, NH
Maria Estrelina (Pinto) Moreira, 76, of Pelham NH, formerly of Dracut MA. passed away peacefully on Monday, November 24, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born on June 12, 1944 in Agrela, Portugal to her devoted parents Luis Pinto and Clotilde Celeste Pereira. Beloved wife of the late Albert Moreira. Loving mother of Paul P. Moreira and his wife Jennifer of Dracut. Cherished grandmother of Carmen Moreira and her fiancé Stephen Lelacheur and great grandmother of Isla Lelacheur. Sister of José Pereira Pinto and wife Margarida Moutinho of Rio Tinto, Portugal, Abel Pinto and wife Fernanda of Lowell, MA, Luis Pinto and wife Candida of Lowell, MA, Aurora Pinto and husband Carlos Bessa of Matosinhas, Portugal, Rosa Pinto of Sobrado, Portugal, and Irene Pinto of Agrela, Portugal and the late Joaquim Pinto and Arlindo Pinto. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and extended family.
Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 4-7 pm on Monday, November 30th in the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut. To ensure the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required. Funeral Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maria's name to Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. For full obituary and to leave an online condolence or memory message visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Maria E. (Pinto) Moreira