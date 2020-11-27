1/1
Maria E. (Pinto) Moreira
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pelham, NH

Maria Estrelina (Pinto) Moreira, 76, of Pelham NH, formerly of Dracut MA. passed away peacefully on Monday, November 24, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born on June 12, 1944 in Agrela, Portugal to her devoted parents Luis Pinto and Clotilde Celeste Pereira. Beloved wife of the late Albert Moreira. Loving mother of Paul P. Moreira and his wife Jennifer of Dracut. Cherished grandmother of Carmen Moreira and her fiancé Stephen Lelacheur and great grandmother of Isla Lelacheur. Sister of José Pereira Pinto and wife Margarida Moutinho of Rio Tinto, Portugal, Abel Pinto and wife Fernanda of Lowell, MA, Luis Pinto and wife Candida of Lowell, MA, Aurora Pinto and husband Carlos Bessa of Matosinhas, Portugal, Rosa Pinto of Sobrado, Portugal, and Irene Pinto of Agrela, Portugal and the late Joaquim Pinto and Arlindo Pinto. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and extended family.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 4-7 pm on Monday, November 30th in the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut. To ensure the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required. Funeral Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maria's name to Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. For full obituary and to leave an online condolence or memory message visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Maria E. (Pinto) Moreira


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved