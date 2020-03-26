|
|
of Lowell; 79
Maria Fatima (Lobao) Silva, age 79, of Lowell passed away peacefully on March 25th after a hard fought battle with cancer.
She was born in Graciosa, Azores, Portugal on July 22, 1940 and was a daughter of the late Francisco and the late Alexandrina (Reis) Lobao. She was raised in Graciosa where she attended area schools before immigrating to the Back Central section of Lowell in 1967. She married the love of her life, Olimpio (Opie) Silva, several years later.
Maria Fatima worked in the various mills in Lowell and then later for USCI/C.R. BARD before retiring. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings at her house every Sunday, feeding the neighborhood birds, doing crotchet, and attending church at St. Anthony's Parish.
Maria Fatima is survived by her husband, Olimpio (Opie) Silva, her fur baby, Fluffy; stepdaughter, Gloria Fallon and her husband, Joe; stepdaughter, Shirley Vieira, stepdaughter, Maria Kaizerman and her husband, Rob; sister, Maria Olga Bettencourt and her husband, Francisco; sister, Alexandrina Baker; sister, Maria Alice DaSilva; brother, Frank Lobao; sister-in-law, Maria Lobao; sister-in-law ,Mary Estacio; sister-in-law, Florence Silva; sister-in-law, Carol Silva; sister-in-law, Idelta and her husband, Jerry.
In addition, she leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and extended family both in North America, Azores, and mainland Portugal.
She was also the sister of the late Madalena Cunha, Antonio Lobao, Raul Lobao, and John Lobao; sister-in-law to the late Maria Emilia Lobao, Lionel (Peter) Baker, Larry Estacio, Manuel Silva, Sal Silva, Manny and Debra Silva; stepmother to the late Mary Jo Mundy; niece to the late Anthony August; daughter-in-law to the late Joao and Cecilia DaSilva.
DUE TO MA STATE REGULATIONS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, HER FUNERAL WAS HELD PRIVATELY & BURIAL TOOK PLACE AT ST. PATRICK CEMETERY. A MEMORIAL SERVICE MAY BE HELD AT A LATER DATE & WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON OUR WEBSITE AND FACEBOOK PAGE. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
View the online memorial for Maria Fatima (Lobao) Silva
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 26, 2020