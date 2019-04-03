|
|
of Lowell; 100 LOWELL Maria G. Di Domenico, 100, of Lowell, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Northwood Rehab & Health Care Center. She met and married the love of her life, "Teddy" A. Di Domenico, while he was serving in the United States Army in Italy, and they moved to the United States to raise their family.
She was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 18, 1918 and was a daughter of the late Antonio Iasso and the late Anne (D'Archi) Iasso. At the age of 2, her family moved back to Mercogliano, Italy where she attended the area schools. While living in Italy she worked as the bookkeeper in her families stone mason business.
In 1950 she married Seipisne and they relocated back to the United States in 1951. They settled in Lowell, where they lived on Hale Street until she and her husband moved to the Pawtucketville area, where she was a communicant of St. Rita's Church. Maria was employed as a housekeeper at Fairhaven Nursing Home for seven years before her retirement.
Maria is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Di Domenico of Lowell and her beloved grandson, Quentin D. Bethune of Methuen, currently a student at UMass Amherst; her brothers, Father Joseph Iasso and Vincenzzo Iasso and his wife, Nana, all of Mercogliano, Italy; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews, including nices Petronilla Della Gerra, Camala Iasso, Anne Iasso, Joanne DeElder and her family and Donna Didomenico, her cousin, Janet Lambert Moore of Lowell and her sons, Joey Moore of California and Chauncey Moore of Lowell and her nephews, including Bob Deluca and his family.
She was a sister of the late Battista Iasso, Americo Iasso, Modestino Iasso, Benito Iasso, Antonetta DellaPia, Elena Dello Russo, and Angela Iasso. Di DOMENICO YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS FROM 4 UNTIL 7 P.M. ON FRIDAY, APRIL 5. ON SATURDAY, HER FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT 10 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT THE FUNERAL HOME AT 11 A.M. BURIAL IN ST. PATRICK CEMETERY. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 3, 2019