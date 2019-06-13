Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
893 Central St
Lowell, MA
View Map
Maria I. (Nascimento) Tareco Obituary
of Dracut

DRACUT

Maria I. (Nascimento) Tareco, age 92, passed away at Tufts Medical Center in Boston on June 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John S.Tareco, Jr. who died May 20, 1998.

Born in Madeira, Portugal on October 25, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Manuel A. and Carolina F. (Agrela) Nascimento. Maria arrived in the United States in 1960 and worked as a seamstress at B.F. Hathaway in Lowell as well as Pelham Fabrics in New Hampshire for many years. She and her husband were also devoted communicants of St. Anthony's Church in Lowell.

In her free time, Maria enjoyed gardening, visiting the Dracut Senior Center, and watching New England sports teams. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family, especially her dear grandchildren. She was a proud grandmother, and loved attending the different activities that they participated in.

Maria is survived by her two children, Janice M. Goguen and her husband Charles of Billerica, and James J. Tareco and his wife Jennifer of Whitehouse Station, NJ; her seven grandchildren, Stephanie, Deanna and Jeffrey Goguen, as well as John, Jesse, Julia and Jillian Tareco; along with many dear cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was the sister of the following siblings who have passed away: Manuel Nascimento, Mary Waltos, Maria Angelina Ramos, and Maria Theresa Teixeira.

Tareco

Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut on Sunday June 16, from 1 pm until 5 pm. Maria's Funeral will take place Monday June 17, with final respect paid at 9 am at the funeral home followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 am at St. Anthony's Church, 893 Central St., Lowell. Burial will follow in Richardson Cemetery, Dracut. To leave an online memory or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."



View the online memorial for Maria I. (Nascimento) Tareco
Published in Lowell Sun on June 13, 2019
