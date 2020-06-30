of Lowell; 78
LOWELL
Maria L. (Santos) Silva, 78 of Lowell, passed away at home on Thursday, June 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved widow of the late Alvaro C. Silva who passed away in 2014 after 57 years of marriage.
She was born in Graciosa, Azores, Portugal on August 1, 1941 and was a daughter of the late Ana Santos. She was raised in Graciosa, where she attended the area schools. In 1973, Maria relocated to the United States, settling in Lowell.
Maria resided in the Belvidere neighborhood of Lowell and was a communicant of St. Anthony Church, she was very active in the Portuguese community, enjoyed the feasts, and events at the Portuguese Senior Center. She loved to cook and she loved to dance. Spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren is what brought her the greatest joy. She worked at Wang Labs for many years, and then for Cambridge Tool until her retirement.
Maria is survived by her 9 children, John Silva and his wife, Liyuan of Newton, Elza Laterneau and her husband, Rick of Derry, NH, Mary Jo and her late husband Walter Borges of Lowell, Manuel Alvaro Silva of Dracut, Felecidade Silva of Lowell and her boyfriend, Fred Olivero of Dracut, Cilena Daigle and her husband, David of Nashua, Manuel Norberto Silva of France, Alvaro Silva and his wife, Kimberley of Tewksbury, and Michael Silva and his wife, Tracy of Nashua. She is also survived by her beloved 18 grandchildren and cherished and 9 great grandchildren; her siblings, Rosalina Brazil of Graciosa, Manuel N. Brazil of Graciosa, and Leontina Brazi of Florida; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was welcomed into heaven by her daughter, the late Judith Silva; and her son the late Alvaro Silva Jr., she was the sister of the late Eduino Brazil, the late Valquiro Brazil, and the late Joaquim Brazil.
Silva
ON THURSDAY, JULY 2, FAMILY AND FRIENDS ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS FROM 8:30-10 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816. FOLLOWING THE CALLING HOURS, HER FUNERAL MASS AND BURIAL AT ST. MARY CEMETERY WILL TAKE PLACE PRIVATELY. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
View the online memorial for Maria L. (Santos) Silva
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 30, 2020.