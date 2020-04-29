|
LOWELL
Maria Livramento Mendonca DeSousa, 67, of Lowell, died after a brief illness on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Northwood Health Care Center. She was the widow of Jose DeSousa who passed away in April of 1994.
Born May 14, 1952, in Graciosa, Azores, she was a daughter of the late Cirino E. and Aldina (Sao Jose) Mendonca. She grew up in Graciosa, and came to the United States in her early 20's.
She was a longtime resident of the Back Central Neighborhood, and she was a communicant of Saint Anthony's Church. She worked for Lowell Lingerie and Joanne Fabrics, and later worked as a baker for Dunkin Donuts.
She is survived by her three children, Eddie Mendonca and his wife, Joy of Goffstown, NH, Melanie Peralta and her husband, Kelvin of Buford, GA, and Wesley Sousa of Raymond, NH; her grandchildren Eddie Mendonca, Casey Mendonca, Kylie Dinis, Amaya DaRosa, Dominic DaRosa, Inessa Peralta and Camila Peralta; her siblings, Maria Neto of Lowell, Ondina and Alziro Silva of Lowell, Joao and Maria Mendonca of Billerica, Alvarina and Eutimio Mendonca of Ottawa, CA, Isabel and Aurelindo Cunha of Hampton, NH, Jose and Lucy Mendonca of Dracut.
She was the sister of the late Manuel Mendonca, Eutimio Mendonca, and sister in law of the late Jose Neto.
DeSousa
DUE TO REGULATIONS REGARDING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, HER FUNERAL SERVICES, AND BURIAL IN ST. JOSEPH CEMETERY WILL TAKE PLACE PRIVATELY. MEMORIAL DONATIONS IN HER MEMORY MAY BE MADE TO: ST. ANTHONY CHURCH, 893 CENTRAL STREET, LOWELL, MA 01852. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 01852, 978-458-6816. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 29, 2020