Maria M. (Nigrelli) Mosher

Maria M. (Nigrelli) Mosher Obituary
Maria M. (Nigrelli) Mosher
of The Villages, FL
formerly of Tewksbury

Maria M. (Nigrelli) Mosher, age 71, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Tewksbury, passed away on April 6, 2019. Maria was the beloved wife of the late Willard Mosher, devoted mother of William Poirier, Jr. & his wife JoAnn of Stow, MA, Wayne Poirier of Charlestown, NH, and Michelle Marino & her husband Eric of Salem, NH, loving "Nana" of Josh Poirier, Meghan Archer, Melanie Poirier, Jordyn Marino and Brianna Marino, cherished daughter of the late Cosimo S. and Marie (Dudley) Nigrelli, dear sister of John Nigrelli, James Nigrelli and Audriann Tyrrell. Maria is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather for a Graveside Service in the Wildwood Cemetery, 233 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington on Saturday, April 13th at 11:30 a.m. Memorial donations in Maria's name may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL 32162. https://web.cshospice.org/foundation/giving/.www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 10, 2019
